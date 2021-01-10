COVID-19 negative report not required to enter Puri Jagannath temple from Jan 21

The Shree Jagannath TempleAdministration (SJTA) on Sunday announced that devotees neednot produce their COVID-19 negative report for getting entryinto the 12th century shrine in Puri from January 21.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meetingattended by SJTA chief Krishan Kumar, Puri districtmagistrate-cum collector Samarth Verma and Superintendent ofPolice K B Singh.

''The devotees can enter into the temple without havingCOVID-19 negative report from January 21. The decision willremain in force till February 21,'' the SJTA chief toldreporters.

Kumar said the SJTA has decided to relax therestriction which was imposed on temple entry for the generalpublic. The temple opened for public from January 3 afterremaining closed for nine months in the wake of the pandemic.

The Puri Collector said that special arrangements andqueue system will soon be introduced for elderly/seniorcitizens coming to the temple.

The temple was opened in a phased manner from December23, 2020. While the servitors and their family members wereallowed to enter the temple from December 23 to December 25evening, the local residents of Puri got opportunity to havedarshan of the deities between December 26 and 31.

The temple was finally opened to the public fordarshan of the sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, DeviSubhadra and Lord Jagannath - from January 3, 2021 adhering tothe COVID-19 guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)