Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur zoo shut after bird flu confirmed in dead fowls

The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors till further orders after samples taken from two dead birds found there tested positive for the avian influenza virus, an official said on Sunday. The area up to one kilometre of the zoo has been declared an infected zone and the culling of birds has begun there, said Additional District Magistrate City Atul Kumar.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:20 IST
Kanpur zoo shut after bird flu confirmed in dead fowls

The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors till further orders after samples taken from two dead birds found there tested positive for the avian influenza virus, an official said on Sunday. The area up to one kilometre of the zoo has been declared an infected zone and the culling of birds has begun there, said Additional District Magistrate (City) Atul Kumar. ''Four fowls and two parrots were found dead in the zoo in the last five days. Of these, two birds tested positive,'' Kumar said. According to the official, the samples of dead birds were sent to the animal disease laboratory in Bhopal which confirmed the presence of H-5 strain of bird flu in them. “The zoo has been closed for visitors and morning walkers. The hospital enclosure where the infected birds had been placed has also been shut down,'' Kumar said. An area of 10 kilometres around the zoo has been cordoned off and declared containment zone for an indefinite period by the authorities and shops selling chicken and eggs there have been asked to down shutters for an indefinite period, an official said. ''We have imposed an indefinite ban on the transportation and entry of poultry products including live birds, unprocessed poultry meat in the district as a precautionary measure,'' District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said. ''We have taken the decisions after marathon discussion with the officials of Kanpur zoo, health department, animal husbandry and veterinary doctors,'' he said. Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed to curb the spread of bird flu in the district, Kumar said. The process of disinfecting all poultry farms in the radius of one kilometre of the zoo has started and teams have been formed to inspect shops selling raw chicken and mutton, he said. Strict instructions have also been issued to make adequate arrangements for the disposal of dead birds, he added. ''We have also issued an advisory to keep a strict watch on unusual sickness or mortality in poultry birds and wild or migratory birds,'' ADM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Paine joins India huddle, Langer calls him class act after racism mars Sydney Test

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday witnessed the good, bad and ugly in varying degrees for sure if not in equal measure.While the cricket community exploded after Indian players were subjected to racial abuse during the fourth day o...

Ind vs Aus: 'Bit of relief' for us to get rid of Rohit, says Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that they are in a great position in the ongoing third Test against India after dismissing opening batsman Rohit Sharma before the end of the fourth days play at Sydney Cricket Ground SCG. A...

FMCG cos look to hike prices to offset inflationary pressure on raw material inputs

Consumers may have to shell out more money for their daily use products as FMCG firms, which are facing inflationary pressure on their key raw material inputs, are considering marginal hike on their products price to offset it.Some FMCG com...

ITBP personnel rescue man stuck in mountain cliff in Sikkim

Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP on Saturday rescued a local person who had been stuck in the middle of a mountain cliff here.A rescue team from the 48th Battalion of ITBP mountaineers rescued a person identified as Ujwal Rai with the help o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021