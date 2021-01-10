Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur zoo shut after bird flu confirmed in dead fowls

The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors till further orders after samples taken from two dead birds found there tested positive for the avian influenza virus, an official said on Sunday.The area up to one kilometre of the zoo has been declared an infected zone and the culling of birds has begun there, said Additional District Magistrate City Atul Kumar.Four fowls and two parrots were found dead in the zoo in the last five days.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:48 IST
Kanpur zoo shut after bird flu confirmed in dead fowls
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors till further orders after samples taken from two dead birds found there tested positive for the avian influenza virus, an official said on Sunday.

The area up to one kilometre of the zoo has been declared an infected zone and the culling of birds has begun there, said Additional District Magistrate (City) Atul Kumar.

''Four fowls and two parrots were found dead in the zoo in the last five days. Of these, two birds tested positive,'' Kumar said. According to the official, the samples of dead birds were sent to the animal disease laboratory in Bhopal which confirmed the presence of H-5 strain of bird flu in them. "The zoo has been closed for visitors and morning walkers. The hospital enclosure where the infected birds had been placed has also been shut down,'' Kumar said. An official said in the evening that nearly 50 birds have been culled in the district during a drive.

An area of 10 kilometres around the zoo has been cordoned off and declared containment zone for an indefinite period by the authorities and shops selling chicken and eggs there have been asked to down shutters for an indefinite period, an official said. ''We have imposed an indefinite ban on the transportation and entry of poultry products including live birds, unprocessed poultry meat in the district as a precautionary measure,'' District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said. ''We have taken the decisions after marathon discussion with the officials of Kanpur zoo, health department, animal husbandry and veterinary doctors,'' he said.

Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed to curb the spread of bird flu in the district, Kumar said. The process of disinfecting all poultry farms in the radius of one kilometre of the zoo has started and teams have been formed to inspect shops selling raw chicken and mutton, he said. Strict instructions have also been issued to make adequate arrangements for the disposal of dead birds, he added. ''We have also issued an advisory to keep a strict watch on unusual sickness or mortality in poultry birds and wild or migratory birds,'' the ADM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment ban

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal: Congress, BJP claim victory in civic body polls

Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victory in the civic body polls, the voting for which was held in the state on Sunday.Though municipal and panchayat elections in the hill state are not held on party symbols, Himachal Pradesh Chief Min...

Fire: BJP calls for bandh on Jan 11 in Bhandara district

The BJP has called for a bandhin Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to expressanguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at thedistrict hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reporters...

BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal Assembly polls: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday claimed the people of West Bengal are angry with the Mamata Banerjee government and the BJP will win over 200 of 294 seats in the state assembly elections slated for April-May this year.In a stat...

3 arrested in case of triple murder in UP's Basti

Police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with a case of triple murder in Basti district in Uttar Pradesh.Police said potato trader Mohammad Aslam was travelling in a truck on the national highway-28 on Saturday when he was kille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021