Pondy electricity staff to go on strike from Jan 11 to protest privatisation of power sector

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:03 IST
Employees of the department ofElectricity in Puducherry will go on indefinite strike fromMonday to protest the Centre's move to privatise powerdistribution in the union territory.

A release from Joint Action Committee of the engineersand others in the department said on Sunday that a strikenotice had already been served on December 29.

The committee feared that privatisation or converting thedepartment into a corporation would bring in its wake serioushardships to the consumers.

''The committee resolved that the employees and engineersgo on indefinite strike from Monday to protest theprivatisation move,'' it said.

