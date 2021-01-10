Pondy electricity staff to go on strike from Jan 11 to protest privatisation of power sector

Employees of the department ofElectricity in Puducherry will go on indefinite strike fromMonday to protest the Centre's move to privatise powerdistribution in the union territory.

A release from Joint Action Committee of the engineersand others in the department said on Sunday that a strikenotice had already been served on December 29.

The committee feared that privatisation or converting thedepartment into a corporation would bring in its wake serioushardships to the consumers.

''The committee resolved that the employees and engineersgo on indefinite strike from Monday to protest theprivatisation move,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)