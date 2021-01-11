Left Menu
China stocks slip on Sino-U.S. tensions, fresh virus cases; Hong Kong gains

China stocks eased on Monday as worries over Sino-U.S. tensions continued to weigh on the market, while a jump in new domestic COVID-19 cases also dampened sentiment. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 5,492.74 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,561.77.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks eased on Monday as worries over Sino-U.S. tensions continued to weigh on the market, while a jump in new domestic COVID-19 cases also dampened sentiment.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 5,492.74 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,561.77. ** The U.S. lifting of restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese officials is a "big thing", Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, describing it as a major boost for relations with the island's most important global backer.

** Adding to the pressure, mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the country's national health authority said, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise. ** Leading declines, the CSI new energy index dropped 3.1%. The index had gained more than 100% in 2020, thanks in part to China's carbon neutrality pledge.

** Bucking the broad weakness, banking firms rose after data pointing to a continued recovery in the world's second largest economy. ** China's factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China's manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

** Many analysts remained bullish on the market, citing a contiued economic recovery and ample liquidity. ** "A weak dollar and decreased overseas risk would help continued foreign inflows into the A-share market," Pacific Securities noted in a report.

** Liquidity conditions in China would remain relatively loose at the start of the year, while there is still room for mutual funds to boost equities holdings, the brokerage added. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.9% to 28,122.93, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.9% to 11,167.23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

