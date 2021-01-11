KEC International wins new orders worth Rs 1,024 cr

Infrastructure major KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,024 crore across its various businesses. The company said it secured orders for power transmission and distribution projects in India, Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

Its railways secured an order for a doubling project including track linking, signalling and telecommunication (S&T) besides overhead electrification works in India. The civil business secured an order for infra works in the cement segment while the solar secured an order for a 13.6 megawatts-peak rooftop solar project.

The cables business secured orders for various types of cables and related projects in India and overseas. Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO, said the new order wins come amid global uncertainties.

"Our transmission and distribution order book continues to grow across various geographies, especially in international markets. The railway order further strengthens our leadership in the conventional segment," he said in a statement. KEC International is the flagship company of four billion-dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)