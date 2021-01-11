Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nao Spirits and Beverages raises USD 2 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:09 IST
Nao Spirits and Beverages raises USD 2 mn
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nao Spirits and Beverages on Monday said it has raised USD 2 million (around Rs 15 crore) in a funding round led by existing investors, family offices and a boutique VC firm.

The company which is into premium craft gin space has now raised a total of USD 5 million (over Rs 35 crore) since inception in 2015.

The company however did not disclose the investors of this funding round.

The fresh Series A investment is expected to be utilized for expanding to new markets in India in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya along with new export markets, the company said in a statement.

Besides, it will also be used for brand promotion and marketing efforts, it added.

''It has further been heartening to receive a very tangible vote of confidence from our new and existing investors who have got behind us in this time which has proven to be challenging for most,'' Nao Spirits and Beverages Co-Founder & CEO Anand Virmani, said.

The company will now be able to step into a new chapter as it looks to realise the true potential of Gin in India and from India, he added.

Nao Spirits and Beverages Chief Operating Officer Abhinav Rajput said in the last 24 months, the company has been able to drive ''serious volumes across all our markets''.

Although the pandemic certainly played its part in impacting the economy, he said, ''we continue to look upwards on our growth plans over the next 3-5 years, the current fundraise has come in at a great time as we unlock our next phase of growth by further strengthening and streamlining our operations and supply chain, growing our team and expanding our footprint in India and the overseas markets.'' PTI RKL DRRDRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC reiterates need for committee on farm laws, says it will stop their implementation if panel advises to do so.

SC reiterates need for committee on farm laws, says it will stop their implementation if panel advises to do so....

Kirit Somaiya to file complaint with Maharashtra CEO against Thackeray over non-disclosure of assets

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.The complaint will be filed against him for non...

Rolling with the changes: Bridgestone America's CEO on leadership now

As first years on the job go, Paolo Ferrari, president, CEO and COO of BridgestoneAmericas, Inc., has certainly had an eventful one.Ferrari joined the tiremaker in January 2020. Within weeks, he found himself having to navigate a new job an...

Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Four passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021