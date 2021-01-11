Left Menu
Passenger vehicle retail sales increase 24 pc in December: FADA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:12 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Monday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in December witnessed a year-on-year increase of 23.99 per cent to 2,71,249 units.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,270 out of the 1,477 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 2,18,775 units in December 2019.

Two-wheeler sales increased 11.88 per cent to 14,24,620 units last month, as compared to 12,73,318 units in December 2019.

Commercial vehicle sales, however, slipped 13.52 per cent to 51,454 units in December 2020, as against 59,497 units a year ago.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales fell 52.75 per cent to 27,715 units last month, from 58,651 units in December 2019.

Tractor sales, however, grew by 35.49 per cent to 69,105 units last month, against 51,004 units in the same month of 2019.

Total sales across categories increased 11.01 per cent to 18,44,143 units last month compared to 16,61,245 units in December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

