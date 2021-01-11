Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on January 10, 2021

Money Market Operations as on January 10, 2021 (Amount in ? crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 0.00 - - I. Call Money 0.00 - - II. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - III. Market Repo 0.00 - - IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 0.00 - - II. Term Money@@ 0.00 - - III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Sun, 10/01/2021 1 Mon, 11/01/2021 949.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Sun, 10/01/2021 1 Mon, 11/01/2021 90.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -859.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Sat, 09/01/2021 2 Mon, 11/01/2021 3,483.00 3.35Fri, 08/01/2021 3 Mon, 11/01/2021 6,69,422.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Sat, 09/01/2021 2 Mon, 11/01/2021 250.00 4.25 Fri, 08/01/2021 3 Mon, 11/01/2021 0.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 33,592.17 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,61,965.83 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,62,824.83 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 10/01/2021 4,48,980.99 09/01/2021 4,49,688.96 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 15/01/2021 4,41,636.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 08/01/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 18/12/2020 8,15,721.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

-----------------PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)