Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools shut as Madrid clears record snow ahead of cold spell

While many in Madrid enjoyed the rare snow fall, skiing right at the heart of the city and holding mass snowball fights, a cold spell was set to turn the snow into slippery ice this week, and authorities rushed to clear more streets. The snowstorm complicated Spain's efforts to increase the pace of its coronavirus vaccination programme amid rising infections.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:50 IST
Schools shut as Madrid clears record snow ahead of cold spell
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Schools in Madrid were closed on Monday while most trains and flights resumed as the Spanish capital tried to return to some form of normalcy after a huge snow storm on the weekend. While many in Madrid enjoyed the rare snow fall, skiing right at the heart of the city and holding mass snowball fights, a cold spell was set to turn the snow into slippery ice this week, and authorities rushed to clear more streets.

The snowstorm complicated Spain's efforts to increase the pace of its coronavirus vaccination programme amid rising infections. A new batch of vaccines meant to land in Madrid diverted on Monday to Vitoria, in northern Spain. Renfe train operator said all fast train lines were operating except for Madrid-Barcelona connections, which are likely to resume in early afternoon. Most Madrid suburban lines were working on Monday, but with fewer trains than usual.

Two runways at one terminal of Madrid's Barajas main international airport re-opened and the airport operator said that of around 400 flights scheduled to fly in and out on Monday, 117 had been cancelled. With most streets still covered in snow, many workers stayed home. A Reuters reporter saw a number of empty shelves at several central Madrid supermarkets. The city's main wholesale food market, Mercamadrid, was closed because of the snow and set to start operating again on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the situation on the roads was improving but was still "extraordinary" and many remained closed. Ministers declined to say if the capital city would be declared a disaster zone, saying they first needed to evaluate the damages.

The cold wave, with temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius in central Spain, will last until Thursday, the Aemet meteorological agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IMA endorses safety, efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, requests its 3.5 lakh members to get vaccinated

Endorsing the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, Indian Medical Association IMA on Monday announced that it has decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID vaccination programme rolled out by Government of India. IMA said i...

SCG racism row: Stern action should be taken against offenders, says Sangakkara

Marylebone Cricket Club MCC president and former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Monday strongly condemned the racial slur faced by India pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah during the Pink Test and demanded stern action against ...

India’s Largest Conclave for Senior Care to Focus on Post-COVID Era Challenges - 3rd ASLI Annual Senior Care Conclave 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India 3 day-long conclave to include expert sessions, panel discussions, online exhibition for a constructive dialogue and offer solutions around senior care Brahma Kumari Sister Shivani to share her ...

Pope, in new decree, allows more roles for women in Church

Pope Francis, in another step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday changed its law to formally allow them to serve as readers at liturgies, altar servers and distributors of communion.In a decree, the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021