UK shopper numbers down 27.1% last week as lockdowns hit -Springboard

UK shopper numbers down 27.1% last week as lockdowns hit -SpringboardReuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:53 IST
Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell 27.1% in the week to Jan. 9 versus the previous week, reflecting the impact of new national lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.
It said footfall was 63.8% lower than in the same week last year.
