UK shopper numbers down 27.1% last week as lockdowns hit -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell 27.1% in the week to Jan. 9 versus the previous week, reflecting the impact of new national lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said footfall was 63.8% lower than in the same week last year.

