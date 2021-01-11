Virtual Conference acknowledging digital transformation

- GIC (Global IT Commune) 18th Edition on Driving Digital Transformation (DDX) powered by Uniken was held on 26th December 2020- Informative dialogue exchange on latest technology from a global perspective- Keynote address by NASSCOM leader- Keynote address by IT Leaders on Top 30 technologies- Panel round on Top 30 technologies by IT Leaders.

- Annual recognition and awards Bangalore, January 11, 2020: The COVID19 pandemic has made us relook at everything around us with a new perspective and soundness. In the corporate world, one thing that has been seen in most of the sectors is digitization on a large scale. Acknowledging the companies that made headlines due to their radical overhaul recently and drove noteworthy digital transformation, Global IT Commune (GIC) which runs large Industry-academia linkage with more than 500 IT companies and many universities was presenting its 18th edition of Conference in virtual mode on December 26, 2020 on ‘Driving Digital Transformation’ from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM. The event was powered by Uniken which is one of the leading cyber security companies in India. 100+ companies participated in the deliberation. Keynote speakers includes:a) Mr. Venkatraman Umakanth, Member Success Leader – FutureSkills, NASSCOMb) Mr. Anant Chitale, Sales Head, Unikenc) Mr. Debashis B, VP – Site Leader, SAP Aribad) Mr. Rajesh Mohandas, AVP and Global Head, Zensar Technologies The event had detailed discussions and insights on the technologies of the next decade, such as, artificial intelligence, IoT, block chain, automation, cybersecurity, voice assistants, geo-spatial tech, quantum computing, etc. The expert panel comprising of 10 senior members discussed on latest strategies to deal with cyber threat vectors and latest trends from a global perspective. This meet went on to be holy grail for cyber experts, developers, legal hackers About Uniken:True to its name, Uniken is a pioneer in the field of digital security. Uniken's flagship product REL-ID is an advanced, first-of-its-kind security platform that secures connections between customers and businesses by eliminating all possibilities of data breach and fraud. A mobile-first solution, REL-ID effectively protects customers, enterprises and the entire ecosystem from a wide variety of risks such as identity attacks, device attacks and network attacks. For its pioneering products, Uniken has received various awards and recognition including Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management (2018) and Forrester Now Tech Industry Leader in Authentication Management Solutions (2018). Proud to be the first security company from India to go global and achieve strong industry analyst recognition across the board. While traditional systems focus on reducing risks, Uniken's security platform has been designed to eliminate the occurrence of all potential threats. Uniken has handled more than 2 billion interactions to date and there has not been even a single case of stolen identity, data breach or financial loss. Uniken's focus on zero defects concept is the primary thing that gives its security platform a disruptive profile. Security experts have maintained that all security systems are vulnerable to some form of security threats. It has been believed that a system that's 100% secure can never be built. However, Uniken's REL-ID has proved these assumptions wrong and has tons of data to back its claims. PWRPWR

