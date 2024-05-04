Drones hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, three injured, mayor says
Two Russian drones struck civilian targets early on Saturday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring three people and sparking a fire, the city's mayor said.
Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the injured included a 13-year-old child and a woman.
Emergency services were at the site, he said.
