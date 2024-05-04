Debris from drones injures three in Ukraine's Kharkiv, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2024 05:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 05:00 IST
Debris from downed Russian drones struck civilian targets early on Saturday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring three people and sparking a fire in an office building, the regional governor said.
Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a 13-year-old child and a woman were being treated in hospital. A second woman was treated at the site. Emergency services were bringing the fire under control, he added.
