Goyal reviews progress of Bengaluru suburban railway project

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of the Railway Board and the Karnataka government to review the progress of the Bengaluru suburban railway project, said an official statement.

The minister said that the project should be planned in a futuristic manner to incorporate the growing needs of cities like Bengaluru, according to the railway ministry's statement. Goyal said that the suburban project should be based on the Make In India policy. The project is expected to be completed by 2026 and envisages construction of four suburban rail corridors with a total route length of 148.17 kms in Bengaluru, the statement noted.

''It will integrate multiple modes of transport like the metro, railways and bus transport by constructing interchange hubs. This will ensure a smooth and seamless mode of transport to lakhs of daily commuters,'' the statement mentioned.

