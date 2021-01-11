Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal sector to play vital role in achieving target of USD 5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal sector will play a very important role in achieving the target of USD five trillion economy by 2022, the year marking the completion of 75 years of the countrys Independence.Launching a single window clearance system for the coal sector, he said commercial coal mining auctions will now facilitate small and medium industries to receive coal supplies easily.The home minister said the coal sector has crossed an important milestone towards fulfilling the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat self reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:26 IST
Coal sector to play vital role in achieving target of USD 5 trillion economy: Amit Shah
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal sector will play a very important role in achieving the target of USD five trillion economy by 2022, the year marking the completion of 75 years of the country's Independence.

Launching a single window clearance system for the coal sector, he said commercial coal mining auctions will now facilitate small and medium industries to receive coal supplies easily.

The home minister said the coal sector has crossed an important milestone towards fulfilling the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The coal sector will play a very important role in achieving the target of USD five trillion economy by 2022, the year marking the completion of 75 years of Independence, he said at the event, also attended by Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Shah said for a long time the need was felt to remove uncertainty in the coal sector and bring in transparency, which has been fulfilled by the Modi government.

He said till 2014, the coal sector seemed entangled in bureaucracy and lack of transparency amidst many allegations of corruption.

Till that time, it was extremely difficult to work in this field, but in 2014, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi made many changes and today with full transparency in the coal sector, equal opportunities are available for all, he said. "We have the most intelligent and educated youth, hardworking labour force as well as a transparent democracy," he said.

The home minister said if there is an assessment of the work done in the coal sector since Independence, it would emerge that unprecedented work has been done under the leadership of Modi in the last six years.

The maximum increase in production has taken place within the same six years.

Around 560 MT of coal was produced in 2014, while in 2020 it has reached 729 MT, he said.

Emphasising on accelerating the pace of coal mining, Shah said the greater the pace of this sector, the faster the nation's economy will grow, and it will help achieve the target of the USD five trillion economy.

The home minister also praised Joshi for the remarkable work done and said he felt assured that today the country is moving towards a new future.

"Today 19 successful bidders have been allotted mines under the country's first commercial coal mining auction. This will provide an estimated revenue of about Rs 6,500 crore to states every year and will also create more than 70,000 jobs," he said.

Besides, Shah said, it will also lead to an investment of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

He said about Rs 2.50 lakh crore will be invested in the next decade under the PSU plan of coal, and about Rs four lakh crore is expected to be invested under the PSU-Private plan. The roadmap for this is also ready.

The Union minister said the commercial coal mining auction process will open the way for development in the central and eastern tribal areas of the country.

Prior to the Modi government, Eastern India did not develop at the same pace as it should have, compared to Western India, he said.

"The Modi government has ensured the development of all regions of the country as well as all sections of society. The government has created the Rs 46,000 crore District Mineral Development Fund for people living near the mines, with focus on the development of districts and especially the least developed villages amongst them. This has led to the development of tribal, Dalit, backward and poor people living in these areas," he said.

Shah also handed over charter of letters to successful bidders of the country's first commercial coal mining auction.

Presently, about 19 major approval or clearances are required before starting a coal mine in the country. In the absence of a unified platform for grant of clearances, the companies were required to approach different departments leading to delay in operationalisation of coal mines, Joshi said.

Now, the complete process will be facilitated through the single window clearance portal in a phased way. PTI ACB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New York governor to push voting access, budget fixes in State of State

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday will unveil proposals intended to right a state economy listing from COVID-19 shutdowns and to expand voter access, an issue at the center of a national debate over the future of democracy in the Uni...

White House discusses Trump address on Big Tech ban

The White House is discussing the idea of having President Donald Trump make remarks on camera on Monday about Big Tech platforms that took steps in recent days to limit his social media reach, according to a source familiar with the matter...

Italy reports 448 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,532 new cases

Italy reported 448 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 361 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,532 from 18,627. However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens...

House Republicans block effort to bring up 25th Amendment resolution

U.S. House Republicans blocked a Democratic request on Monday to bring up a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitutions 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office.House Democrats so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021