Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi reviews volatility scan range for option contracts in commodity derivatives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:51 IST
Sebi reviews volatility scan range for option contracts in commodity derivatives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday reviewed scan range on volatility for option contracts in commodity derivatives segment amid higher market volatility.

In light of the increased market volatility in the recent past, the adequacy of current volatility scan range (VSR) values used by clearing corporations in their margin framework was examined, Sebi said in a circular.

This was done in the context of CPSS-IOSCO (the Committee on Payment and Settlement Systems and International Organization of Securities Commissions) prescription for margin models, which limits the need for destabilising and pro-cyclical changes.

Now, Sebi, in consultation with clearing corporations, has decided to prescribe minimum VSR values for underlying commodities based on their volatility -- high, medium and low, the circular noted.

In market parlance, the volatility scan range refers to a range within which the implied volatility might reasonably be expected to move in one day.

For low volatility commodities, Sebi has prescribed a minimum VSR of 4 per cent for non-agricultural goods and 5 per cent for agricultural goods. This is 5 per cent and 6 per cent for non-agricultural goods and agricultural goods, respectively, in the medium category.

In the high volatility commodities category, the regulator has prescribed minimum VSR of 6 per cent and 7 per cent for non-agricultural goods and agricultural goods, respectively.

Clearing corporations, providing clearing and settlement for options, will have to review the value of VSR by backtesting on a monthly basis using last three years' data by 15th of every month and any change in VSR need to be implemented from the 1st trading day of the following month, Sebi said.

The backtesting needs to be done by using appropriate models to extract volatility over the relevant margin period of risk period, it added.

The new framework would be effective from the first trading day of the month of April 1, 2021, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for th...

Prime suspect in Jharkhand beheading case identified: Police

The Jharkhand Police on Mondayclaimed to have identified the prime suspect in the beheadingof a woman in Ranchi earlier this month.The beheaded and naked corpse of a woman was found inRanchis Ormanjhi area on January 3.The prime suspect is ...

WHO hopes to start vaccination in poorer countries in Feb

The World Health Organization hopes to be able to launch COVID-19 vaccines in poor and lower middle-income countries in February through its COVAX programme, WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.Over 40 countries have now begun v...

I will live, work and die for people: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said, without naming anyone, thatshe will not allow the country to be divided, and will live,work and die for people.Speaking at the inauguration of the rest camp ofGangasagar pilgrims at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021