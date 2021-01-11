Left Menu
U.S. lawmakers ask internet providers for details on COVID response

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:25 IST
Three U.S. House lawmakers on Monday asked the chief executives of nine major internet service providers including AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications and Comcast to disclose how many customers they have disconnected since the coronavirus pandemic and whether they have recently hiked prices or plan to do so.

More than 800 companies last year agreed to a voluntary Federal Communications Commission pledge not to cancel service for people who could not pay because of the coronavirus pandemic. That expired on June 30. Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and two other Democrats on the panel also asked the companies if they are extending bill due dates, waive fees, or providing no-cost service to for some consumers.

