Jharkhand teen burnt to death while taking selfies atop goods train

A 16-year-old boywas burnt to death after coming in contact with high-tensionoverhead wires while taking selfies atop a goods train inJharkhand's Ramgarh district, an RPF officer said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mael railway station onSunday.

The boy, hailing from Chitarpur in Rajrappa policestation area, had visited the railway station with a friendto while away time when he saw a stationary goods train andclimbed it to click selfies, RPF Inspector at Muri Junction, RK Tiwari, said.

While clicking selfies, he came in contact withoverhead wires and was burnt to death, he said.

His body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination, the RPF officer said.

