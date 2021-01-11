FOSSIL launches smartwatch with cellular connectivity

Fossil Group on Monday introduced new Gen 5 LTE touchscreen smartwatch with cellular connectivity, which boasts of cellular call and text abilities for Verizon users. Enabled with 4G cellular connectivity powered by Verizon, Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and Wear OS by Google, Android phone users can stay connected with texting and calling abilities without needing their phone, Fossil said in a statement.

The new smartwatch is launching first in the US and specifically designed for Android phone users with eligible Verizon service, it added.

* * * * Skillsoft's Percipio expands support for blended learning Digital learning and talent solutions provider Skillsoft on Monday said it has expanded its support for blended learning with newly added options in its learning platform Percipio.

Now customers can administer their Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) and Instructor-Led Training (ILT) programmes for their workforce through Percipio learning platform in addition to mentoring live events and boot camps, Skillsoft said in a statement.

* * ** Axis Bank launches FD without premature closure penalty Private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday launched a fixed deposit product without penalty for premature closure after a certain time.

The bank claimed it is a first of its kind offering in the industry and depositors can close their FD for deposits of over 2 years after 15 months of being invested.

The benefit will be available to all deposits made on or after December 15, 2020, an official statement said.

* * ** Robert Bosch Engineering launches AI-based haemoglobin monitor Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions on Monday said it has launched an artificial intelligence-based solution to determine haemoglobin levels which will help in early detection of anemia.

The solution is non-invasive, and delivers rapid detection of haemoglobin value at point-of-care, an official statement said.

