Left Menu
Development News Edition

BioNTech lifts 2021 COVID-19 vaccine output target to 2 bln doses

Pfizer Inc's partner BioNTech SE has boosted the 2021 delivery target for their COVID-19 vaccine to 2 billion doses, up from 1.3 billion previously, as they add new production lines and as more doses can be extracted per vial. Special syringes known as low dead space syringes allow for extraction of six vaccine doses from a standard vial, instead of the usual five, avoiding wasting unused liquid left in a syringe.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:03 IST
BioNTech lifts 2021 COVID-19 vaccine output target to 2 bln doses

Pfizer Inc's partner BioNTech SE has boosted the 2021 delivery target for their COVID-19 vaccine to 2 billion doses, up from 1.3 billion previously, as they add new production lines and as more doses can be extracted per vial.

Special syringes known as low dead space syringes allow for extraction of six vaccine doses from a standard vial, instead of the usual five, avoiding wasting unused liquid left in a syringe. That would result in 1 billion people getting the designated two-dose regimen, BioNTech said on Monday in a presentation for the annual JP Morgan healthcare conference being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated six-dose label," BioNTech said. A new manufacturing site in Marburg, Germany, acquired from Novartis in September, will boost annual capacity by up to 750 million doses when it becomes operational by the end of February, it added.

Additional capacity by contractors who supply ingredients and fill the finished vaccine into vials also helped to lift the target. The German biotech company in its presentation said 32.9 million doses had been shipped as of Sunday.

A spokeswoman said that 50 million doses had been produced at the end of 2020, as previously planned, but that deliveries had been held until specific orders are placed to avoid excess storage time. Speaking at the conference, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said the company would publish additional data on how well the vaccine will likely protect against highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in Britain and South Africa.

Data on the variant in Britain would be published over the next seven days and on the South African variant over the next 10 days, he added The vaccine appears able to protect against a key mutation in the new variants, a laboratory study organised by Pfizer showed last week.

Sahin on Monday reiterated that he did not expect the mutations to blunt the power of the vaccine. (Additional reporting by Thomas Seythal and Patricia Weiss, Editing by Louise Heavens and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...

Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar2021. Fixed elect...

Arjun Kapoor channels Monday mood with latest pictures

Channelling his Monday Mood, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to his stunning pictures in a blue ensemble. The Ishaqzaadeactor posted a series of pictures on Instagram that featured him describing his Monday Blues.In the pictures, ...

Rugby-European Champions Cup, Challenge Cup suspended due to COVID-19

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been temporarily suspended after the French government recommended that games against British clubs be postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis, European Professional Club Rugby said on Monday.Fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021