Google pauses federal campaign contributions after U.S. Capitol siege

Alphabet Inc's Google will pause all campaign donations from its political action committee, a spokesman said, in the wake of the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol and efforts to block the certification of election results

"We have frozen all NetPAC political contributions while we review and reassess its policies following last week's deeply troubling events," spokesman Jose Castaneda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)