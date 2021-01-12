Left Menu
Development News Edition

BioNTech to offer vaccine to its own workers

The German company, which developed the vaccine with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, said in a statement it would also offer the shot to its suppliers and distributors in Austria. "To maintain the integrity of our supply chain, including the development, production, approval, supply and distribution of the vaccine, BioNTech has decided to offer a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination to its employees in Germany," it said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:34 IST
BioNTech to offer vaccine to its own workers

BioNTech will offer its coronavirus vaccine to all its employees, it said on Monday, sidestepping Germany's official inoculation programme in what it said was a bid to protect its supply chain from COVID-19 outbreaks. The German company, which developed the vaccine with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, said in a statement it would also offer the shot to its suppliers and distributors in Austria.

"To maintain the integrity of our supply chain, including the development, production, approval, supply and distribution of the vaccine, BioNTech has decided to offer a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination to its employees in Germany," it said. The company is under pressure to ramp up production of the shot that many hope will help the world defeat the pandemic.

"The additional small quantities of vaccine used for this purpose are separate and distinct from those committed under the supply agreements entered into with the European Commission and other governments, and will not impact BioNTech's ability to meet its commitments under these supply agreements," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on to

A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to gherao Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23.Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would als...

Bird flu: Bengal govt asks districts to be vigilant

As the number of states affectedby bird flu is growing, the West Bengal government on Mondaydirected the districts to step up vigil to check the spread ofthe disease from sick or dead birds to humans and otherdomesticated animals.The state ...

France's new COVID infections down but hospitalisations up

The French health ministry reported 3,582 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure lower than Sundays 15,944 and than last Mondays 4,022 but the number of people hospitalised for the disease was up for the secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021