Vaccine movement begins, 4 airlines to fly 56.5 lakh doses from Pune to 13 cities on Tuesday: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:47 IST
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Vaccine movement has started, he said on Twitter, adding that first two flights operated by ''SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off''. ''Today @airindiain @flyspicejet @goairlinesindia & @IndiGo6E will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow & Chandigarh,'' he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

