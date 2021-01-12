Vaccine movement begins, 4 airlines to fly 56.5 lakh doses from Pune to 13 cities on Tuesday: Puri
Vaccine movement has started, he said on Twitter, adding that first two flights operated by SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off. Today airindiain flyspicejet goairlinesindia IndiGo6E will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow Chandigarh, he said on Twitter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:47 IST
Four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Vaccine movement has started, he said on Twitter, adding that first two flights operated by ''SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off''. ''Today @airindiain @flyspicejet @goairlinesindia & @IndiGo6E will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow & Chandigarh,'' he said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
High flying ATK Mohun Bagan aim for top spot against Chennaiyin FC
Chennai: Airport employee, passenger from Dubai held for gold smuggling
Anti-farm bill demonstration lathi charged in Patna, several injured
Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region
Cabinet approves industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam & Tumakuru; multi modal logistics hub at G Noida.