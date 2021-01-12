Left Menu
Bloomreach Appoints Rajan Vashisht as VP of Engineering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the leader in commerce experience™, whose digital experience platform (brX) powers over $250 billion in commerce experiences worldwide, today announced today that it has appointed Rajan Vashisht to lead its global engineering team. Rajan will be based in Bangalore, India.

''We are excited to have an engineering leader of Rajan's caliber join Bloomreach,'' said Xun Wang, Chief Technical Officer, Bloomreach. ''In this position, Rajan is responsible for the engineering team at Bloomreach and the development of several key BrX modules: Search, Merchandising, Pathways, and SEO to the next level for our customers. Rajan brings with him more than two decades of engineering leadership experience and a deep background in data science, architecture, design and engineering management that will help us to further accelerate our growth and success.'' Rajan joins Bloomreach with a deep background in architecture, design and development for global organizations in India, United States, United Kingdom and Australia. He's worked on complex scalable systems with Cloud Computing, SAAS, PAAS, enterprise software, Big Data, Analytics, AI, Web, Mobile, B2B or B2C, from the early stages through mature massive deployment.

Previously, Rajan led the Engineering & Data Science team at Zendrive to build AI- based driving detection technology and mobile telematics based products & services Mobile Network Operators (Consumers deployments for Road Safety), Insurers (Usage and Behaviour Based Insurance). Before Zendrive, Rajan was the VP Engineering for Jifflenow. At Jifflenow, Rajan was responsible for technology strategy, engineering, security and all operational aspects of the platform. Prior to Jifflenow, Rajan was the Director of Engineering at Iron Mountain Digital, where he led the company's customer facing product development teams while building digital data infrastructure for enterprise customers. Earlier in his career, Rajan led ERP, Merchandising, Pricing, Supply Chain & Financials Product Development at Oracle & Tesco.

Rajan holds a Master's degree in Data Science from IIIT Bangalore, an Executive MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, and a Bachelors Degree in Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Durgapur.

About BloomreachBloomreach is the leader in commerce experience™. Its flagship product, brX, is the only digital experience platform built specifically for brands, retailers, and B2B companies who want to grow their revenue online while delivering each of their customers a premium, personalized commerce experience. brX combines content management capabilities with market-leading commerce-specific, AI-driven search, merchandising, and personalization in one flexible, API-first next-generation platform. Bloomreach serves over 500 global brands including Albertsons, Staples, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. Bloomreach has a global ecosystem of certified partners and market-leading commerce platforms, including Accenture Interactive, BORN, commercetools, EPAM, IBM iX, Salesforce, SAP, Valtech, and Wunderman Thompson Commerce. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com, follow us on Twitter @Bloomreach_tm, or on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/bloomreach.

