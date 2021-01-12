Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks rebound, Hong Kong hovers near 1-year high

** "Despite high growth expectations in China, investors could not shake off the coronavirus resurgences around the world," analysts at DBS said in a note. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.54% to 11,119.24, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.46% at 28,037.51, not far from a high of 28,176.65 hit a day earlier, the loftiest level since Jan. 22, 2020.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:30 IST
China stocks rebound, Hong Kong hovers near 1-year high

China stocks rebounded on Tuesday from their worst session in three weeks a day earlier, underpinned by gains in the consumer and aerospace sectors, while Hong Kong shares inched higher to hover near a one-year peak hit in the previous session. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.8% at 3,559.86, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.1%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.74%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.14% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.6%​. ** However, gains were capped by continued worries over a pickup in coronavirus infections in northern China and tensions between Beijing and Washington.

** China reported a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours amid a flurry of new measures in Hebei province surrounding Beijing, ranging from home quarantines starting on Tuesday in one county and a lockdown of the provincial capital. ** "Despite high growth expectations in China, investors could not shake off the coronavirus resurgences around the world," analysts at DBS said in a note.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.54% to 11,119.24, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.46% at 28,037.51, not far from a high of 28,176.65 hit a day earlier, the loftiest level since Jan. 22, 2020. ** Analysts said gains in Hong Kong stocks were supported by rising capital flows from mainland. Official data showed that investors on Monday bought the most Hong Kong stocks through the stock connect scheme since the programme was launched.

** As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban. ** Separately, Wall Street firms in Hong Kong including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on Monday moved to reduce exposure to Chinese telecom companies named in a U.S. ban on investments in companies Washington considers linked to China's military.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.45% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.06%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Financial Intelligence Unit's stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed for alleged violation of money laundering law.

HC seeks Financial Intelligence Units stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed for alleged violation of money laundering law....

26 missing, at least 13 dead in Indonesia landslides

Rescuers are searching for 26 people still missing after two landslides hit a village in Indonesias West Java province over the weekend, officials said on Tuesday.At least 13 people were killed and 29 others injured in the landslides that w...

HP to roll out Snapdragon-powered Elite Folio convertible

HP has announced the Elite Folio, a new convertible laptop with an Arm CPU. Its like 2019s Spectre Folio. According to The Verge, this device has a design that lets a user pull the screen forward to rest between the keys and the trackpad fo...

Trump issues emergency declaration in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for the national capital here ahead of his successor Joe Bidens inauguration on January 20, amidst threat perception to the event by federal agencies.In a statement on Monday, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021