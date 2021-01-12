Left Menu
Toyota Kirloskar withdraws lockout at manufacturing plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:41 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said it has lifted the lockout at its Karnataka (Bidadi)-based manufacturing plants.

Due to the continued strike by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Employees Union, the company management had announced a second lockout at the two facilities on November 23, 2020.

Later, the company had resumed production with over 1,200 team members who had expressed their intention to work with discipline, through a simple undertaking of good behaviour.

''In view of a recent meeting held between Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka with the TKM management and having observed a gradual improvement in safety situation, both inside and outside the company premises, the company management has decided to withdraw the lockout, without any compromise to discipline and productivity,'' a TKM spokesperson said in a statement.

This will be in the interest of both team members and their families as well as the company, it added.

''Consequent to the lifting of the lockout, operations will enhance with effect from second shift of January 12, 2021 in both the plants,'' it said.

Employees returning to work will sign a simple undertaking for good conduct and report to work, it added.

''The suspension pending enquiry of 66 unionised employees for serious misconducts will continue and domestic enquiries will be conducted adhering to the principles of natural justice,'' the statement read.

TKM's Bidadi facility has two production plants with a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum.

On November 10 last year, the company had declared a lockout in the facility following workers' union members resorting to a sit-in at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of a worker.

The company rolls out models like Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Yaris and Camry Hybrid from the two plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

