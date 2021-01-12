Left Menu
CCI approves acquisition of a stake in Ecom by PG Esmeralda

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of a stake in Ecom Express Private Limited (Ecom) by PG Esmeralda Pte. Limited (PG Esmeralda).

Updated: 12-01-2021 13:55 IST
PG Esmeralda is controlled by investment entities that are ultimately controlled by Partners Group AG or its affiliates (Partners Group). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of a stake in Ecom by PG Esmeralda.

PG Esmeralda is controlled by investment entities that are ultimately controlled by Partners Group AG or its affiliates (Partners Group). Partners Group is said to be a global private market investment manager, headquartered in Switzerland. It invests in a variety of companies in sectors such as IT and IT-enabled services, healthcare, real estate, consumer products, banking and non-banking financial services.

Ecom is a company incorporated in India. It carries on the business of providing third-party logistics (3PL) services in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

