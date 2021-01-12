The Advantages of Working Remotely

In the year 2020, remote work has gone from being an occasional trend to a way of life. Exceptional circumstances have forced corporations, both big and small, into rethinking the way they conduct their operations, and it seems that the concept of working from home is here to stay. As the world has found out, the idea isn't as egregious as it sounds on the surface, and there are a lot of tangible advantages, both for the employee and the employer. In this article, we'll take you through some of the major pros of working remotely, as well as some of the caveats.

Pros of Remote Work

From the employee's perspective, the most obvious advantage is the sheer freedom and comfort one can enjoy while working from home. The worker can set their own schedule, work on their own time, and can juggle both work and personal life with great ease. This also reduces the costs of transportation and is as a whole, very convenient. In India, especially in the big cities, daily commuting can be taxing and expensive, working from home eradicates all of those concerns.

For the employer, there are several pros. First is the obvious saving on costs and office maintenance that comes with having employees working from a distance. Employers can also look for high-quality workers worldwide and connect with talent from anywhere in an effortless, cheap, and efficient manner. This also means that aspiring employees can find work of their choice without being confined to geographical boundaries. Those against remote work could potentially cite productivity and commitment issues. Still, research has shown that Indian employees actually love working from home and that this has resulted in a marked increase in their output.

A good example of an industry that is well suited to the remote work setup is the affiliate marketing industry. We talked to the people at BestCasinoIndia, and they said "Remote work is necessary for us because even though we target the Indian market, our main office is on the other side of the Earth. Finding people who speak a common language and understanding the market is simple thanks to remote work. We don't have to go through the process of finding someone from the country and then have them relocate all the way to our office."

Cons of Remote Work

Though we've just listed a fair few advantages of working from home is advantageous, there are also a host of potential disadvantages. Some employees still feel disconnected or isolated while working from home, and may not feel fully committed or supported on their job. Many people enjoy going to offices and want the full on-site experience solely because of the social experience it brings. 'Zoom fatigue', is also a real thing, which further shows that the concept of remote work is still in its infancy, and needs a lot of tweaking.

Some people may also find it difficult to work from home, particularly due to the innumerable distractions. Many workers may have young children or families that need assistance at home and could find it too distracting to work in such an environment. Others may simply have concentration issues and procrastinate.

To sum up, we can say for sure that remote work is here to stay, as the advantages far exceed the disadvantages. Still, many issues and problems need to be fixed before starting to see a full transition to online work.

