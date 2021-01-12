Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Advantages of Working Remotely

Hanu Trivedi | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:37 IST
The Advantages of Working Remotely
Representative Picture.

In the year 2020, remote work has gone from being an occasional trend to a way of life. Exceptional circumstances have forced corporations, both big and small, into rethinking the way they conduct their operations, and it seems that the concept of working from home is here to stay. As the world has found out, the idea isn't as egregious as it sounds on the surface, and there are a lot of tangible advantages, both for the employee and the employer. In this article, we'll take you through some of the major pros of working remotely, as well as some of the caveats.

Pros of Remote Work

From the employee's perspective, the most obvious advantage is the sheer freedom and comfort one can enjoy while working from home. The worker can set their own schedule, work on their own time, and can juggle both work and personal life with great ease. This also reduces the costs of transportation and is as a whole, very convenient. In India, especially in the big cities, daily commuting can be taxing and expensive, working from home eradicates all of those concerns.

For the employer, there are several pros. First is the obvious saving on costs and office maintenance that comes with having employees working from a distance. Employers can also look for high-quality workers worldwide and connect with talent from anywhere in an effortless, cheap, and efficient manner. This also means that aspiring employees can find work of their choice without being confined to geographical boundaries. Those against remote work could potentially cite productivity and commitment issues. Still, research has shown that Indian employees actually love working from home and that this has resulted in a marked increase in their output.

A good example of an industry that is well suited to the remote work setup is the affiliate marketing industry. We talked to the people at BestCasinoIndia, and they said "Remote work is necessary for us because even though we target the Indian market, our main office is on the other side of the Earth. Finding people who speak a common language and understanding the market is simple thanks to remote work. We don't have to go through the process of finding someone from the country and then have them relocate all the way to our office."

Cons of Remote Work

Though we've just listed a fair few advantages of working from home is advantageous, there are also a host of potential disadvantages. Some employees still feel disconnected or isolated while working from home, and may not feel fully committed or supported on their job. Many people enjoy going to offices and want the full on-site experience solely because of the social experience it brings. 'Zoom fatigue', is also a real thing, which further shows that the concept of remote work is still in its infancy, and needs a lot of tweaking.

Some people may also find it difficult to work from home, particularly due to the innumerable distractions. Many workers may have young children or families that need assistance at home and could find it too distracting to work in such an environment. Others may simply have concentration issues and procrastinate.

To sum up, we can say for sure that remote work is here to stay, as the advantages far exceed the disadvantages. Still, many issues and problems need to be fixed before starting to see a full transition to online work.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'We should not give up', says Malaysian journalist ahead of court verdict

A Malaysian journalist on trial over comments posted by readers on his news website said on Tuesday reporters should not give up in the face of harassment by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins government, days ahead of an expected verdict in ...

China will give Myanmar some COVID-19 vaccines, says ministry

China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday, as the governments top diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar.China will continue to provide anti-epidemic material...

Israel expects to start vaccinating children by March, virus chief says

Israel may include children over the age of 12 in groups receiving COVID-19 vaccines within the next two months if research shows this is safe, a top health official said on Tuesday. Vaccinating at a world-record pace, Israel says it aims t...

Rajnath visits Union minister Shripad Naik in Goa hospital

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday visited Union minister Shripad Naik, who is admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here after he met with an accident in neighboring Karnataka.Singh arrived at the INS Hansa base in Goa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021