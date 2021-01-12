STL strengthens Global Key Account Management with the appointment of Global Sales Head

PUNE, India, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced the appointment of Sandeep Girotra as its Global Sales Head. In his new role, Sandeep will be responsible for driving the company's order book and revenues across portfolios, customer segments and geographies. In this role, Sandeep will be a part of the Executive Committee of the company.

With the world witnessing an accelerated digital transformation in the last few months, the digital networks industry is now driving a convergence of wired and wireless technologies for high bandwidth, hyper-responsive networks. STL, being at the centre of this unprecedented opportunity, has transformed into an Account-Based Organisation and is driving tremendous customer value through a solution-based approach and deep engagement. Sandeep's appointment is in line with this strategic shift and will bolster STL's efforts to realise the digital dreams of its customers across the globe.

Prior to joining STL, Sandeep was associated with Nokia for 24 years. For the last 10 years, he held multiple executive roles such as Head of India, Head of Asia Pacific and Japan, and Head of Global Sales Transformation. A well-recognised expert in the technology sector, Sandeep has played an instrumental role in delivering formidable financial performance for Nokia India. He is also credited with driving customer intimacy across markets and building agile market-facing organisations.

Commenting on Sandeep's appointment, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said: ''As a digital networks integrator, our key account partnerships fuel our business growth as we craft customised and innovative solutions for their core business objectives. Sandeep's expertise in building long-term partnerships and driving customer value in the digital space will play a pivotal role in establishing us as a solution provider of choice as well as elevate our customer engagement. I welcome him to the STL family.''''STL has created a niche for itself in the digital networks space with its next-gen converged solutions and the time is opportune for us to scale this business across segments and geographies,'' said Sandeep Girotra. ''I believe India-based global technology leaders like STL will play a defining role in the future of digital networks. I look forward to driving STL's future growth journey while creating value for our customers and us.''About Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STLSTL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

We design and integrate these digital networks for our customers. With core capabilities in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next-generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With an intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development center's across India and one Data Centre design facility in the UK.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

