Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plexconcil appoints Arvind Goenka as chairman

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:06 IST
Plexconcil appoints Arvind Goenka as chairman

The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (Plexconcil), the apex trade body for plastics exports, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Arvind Goenka of RMG Polyvinyl India as chairman of its newly constituted Committee of Administration (COA).

Hemant Minocha of Rajiv Plastics has been elected as the vice-chairman of the COA, Plexconcil said in a statement.

''Plastics are perhaps one of the most versatile products and are being increasingly used in a wide range of applications. We request the government to frame an attractive production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for boosting polymer production and becoming Atmanirbhar,'' Goenka said.

He further noted that his mission is to focus on the council's primary objective of expanding its membership.

''The council will provide credible information about export markets to its members regularly by way of B2B (business-to-business) exhibitions, seminars, participation in foreign exhibitions and also by way of setting up warehouses and permanent exhibitions in markets like the US and Europe,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Minimum Support Price (MSP) system in existence before enactment of new farm laws shall be maintained until further orders, says SC.

Minimum Support Price MSP system in existence before enactment of new farm laws shall be maintained until further orders, says SC....

Man flies hundreds of kms to offer b'day gift to girl he met online, lands in police station

A 21-year-old man was slapped with a case and had to spend a night at a police station after he landed with birthday gifts at the home of a minor girl whom he had befriended online, police said Tuesday.Salman travelled 2,000 km -- taking a ...

Bihar Home Guard jawan fires indiscriminately, gets killed by cops

A 52-year-old Home Guardpersonnel was shot dead in a police encounter after heindiscriminately fired many rounds in a fit of mentaldistress, leading to an initial impression that it was anaxal attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.Manav...

'Darkest hour': BoE's Bailey sees UK economy in difficult times

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that Britains economy was facing its darkest hour, and played down suggestions that cutting interest rates below zero would be a straightforward way to boost growth.He said a resurgence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021