DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 12
(To Jan. 16) BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at opening of 2021 Space Conference with Sophie Wilmes, deputy PM of Belgium, and Manuel Heitor, Portugal's minister of science, technology and higher education. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB 4 BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal.Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:04 IST
For other diaries, please see:
Political and General News Top Economic Events
Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions
U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JAN. 12 ** NAIROBI - The Foreign Minister of the Government of Japan Hon Motegi Toshimitsu is scheduled to make an official visit to the Republic of Kenya. (To Jan. 13) NAYPYITAW/JAKARTA/BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/MANILA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines. (To Jan. 16)
BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at opening of 2021 Space Conference with Sophie Wilmes, deputy PM of Belgium, and Manuel Heitor, Portugal's minister of science, technology and higher education. - 0800 GMT BRUSSELS - Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for internal market gives keynote speech at EU Space conference on the "EU space program in light of the green and digital transition" - 0830 GMT
KYIV - Moldova's President Maia Sandu meets Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT. HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13 ** ISLAMABAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pays a visit to Pakistan (to Jan. 14) ** JAKARTA - Chinese State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi gives a joint statement with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta. - 1000 GMT
** BRUSSELS - EU Commission debates Brexit deal with EU Parliament – 1545 GMT ** BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Brussels and will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès. (To Jan. 14) ** ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. (To Jan. 14) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Schinas speaks at EPP group online event on a European health union. - 1345 GMT
ROME/ LISBON - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias will be in Rome for a meeting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio and later go to Lisbon to meet with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva. BRUSSELS - Conference of presidents in EU Parliament – 1500 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 14
** BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers of the foreign affairs and trade committees debate the EU-UK trade deal in the EU Parliament – 0900 GMT ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission debates Brexit deal with EU Parliament – 0925 GMT
** BRUSSELS - European Commission speaks to Parliament on Brexit deal and cohesion policy ** BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mr. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani
NEW DELHI - Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to visit India for Joint Commission meet. BRUSSELS - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli meets with the EU Commissioners in Brussels. - 0730 GMT PARIS - The OECD hosts a two-day public consultation with companies, NGOs, academics and officials on its proposals to rewrite the rules for taxing businesses operating across international borders. (To Jan. 15) UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly election.
UGANDA – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18
** BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of European affairs ministers. GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26). BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JAN. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB 4
BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 7
ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 16
BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, FEB. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 1
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, MAR. 02 MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, MAR. 4 ** VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 ** BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17
** NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, MAR. 22 ** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, MAR. 23 ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ** ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.
For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)