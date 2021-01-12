Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri experts welcome SC decision to stay implementation of new farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:31 IST
Agri experts welcome SC decision to stay implementation of new farm laws

Eminent agriculture economists on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders and set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

Former Union minister and eminent economist Y K Alagh said he thinks it (the SC's decision) is very sensible.

''Because they (the SC judges) have said that you (the Centre) must do adequate preparation because the new farm laws were passed in a big hurry,'' Alagh told PTI.

He further pointed out that the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said the Centre can develop a framework for the new farm laws only after the COVID-19 year is over.

''Because you can't talk about trade and transport when there are lockdowns,'' Alagh said.

The top court stayed the implementation of the three laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- against which several petitions have been filed challenging their constitutional validity.

Echoing similar views, eminent economist and former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen said, ''I think it is good. It (the SC) has stayed it (the Centre's new farm laws).'' Mahendra Dev S, professor of economics at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR) also said,''That's a good suggestion(the staying of new farm lwas by the SC).'' Noting that the protesting farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and the government is only ready to amend the new farm laws, he said the panel can suggest what are the alternatives.

The bench, which read out four names of members of the committee, said it will look into the farmers' grievances on the issue.

The four members are Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union; Anil Ghanwat, president of Shetkeri Sangthana, Maharashtra; Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.

Talking about the state of Indian agriculture, Alagh said agriculture did well last year; it was the only sector which did well in a horrible year.

''But it could do better. And, if we implement the farm laws well, we will move over from 3 per cent growth rate to a higher growth rate which is what we need,'' he said.

Alagh also noted that the MSP (minimum support price) has to be there in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh where rice and wheat are grown using irrigation.

''We have to develop stocks because it is foolish to say that we have got extra stocks because politics of grain trade in the world treat countries badly which don't store well,'' he said.

Alagh also argued that private trade can be regulated in private markets in other parts of the country that produce pulses, oil seeds and horticulture crops.

The former Union minister also said India needs a long-term plan for agriculture.

''Agriculture does not move over to a higher growth path unless you have long-term plans for irrigation, for ground water use and technology,'' he said.

Alagh added that since the Modi government has abolished the Planning Commission, it would be well advised to set up a special mechanism to develop long-term plan for the agriculture in consultations with the states.

On measures needed in the upcoming Union Budget to put the pandemic-battered economy back on the growth path, Alagh said the government must raise government expenditure on infrastructure and not just have policies which have to be implemented by the banking system.

''Because the public sector bankers don't say no to the finance minister, but they really have to worry about their own balance sheets and parliamentary accountability. So, they really do not implement these things unless there is a financial back-up by the finance ministry,'' he observed.

KS Legal and Associates Managing Partner Sonam Chandwani said the four-member committee set up by the Supreme Court is part of the judicial process in this case and farmers' unions cannot refuse to be part of it.

''The apex court had pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest against the new farm laws saying it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations between them were going,'' Chandwani said.

She said the SC also highlighted the difference between judiciary and the politics and asked the farmers to cooperate with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada PM shuffles top Cabinet players ahead of possible election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new foreign minister on Tuesday and shuffled other top players in his Cabinet ahead of an election that insiders in his Liberal Party say is likely this year. Trudeaus hand was forced when Inno...

Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbaiscumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while t...

Rescuers try to reach 22 trapped after Chinese gold mine blast

Rescue teams were on Tuesday racing to save 22 workers trapped underground for over two days after an explosion at a gold mine under construction in eastern China, as state media criticised a 30-hour delay in reporting the accident. Rescue ...

DMK hails SC order staying implementation of Central farm laws

Opposition DMK and MDMK inTamil Nadu on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court staying theimplementation of controversial new farm laws and insisted onits repeal in line with farmers demands.DMK president M K Stalin hailed the apex court ordera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021