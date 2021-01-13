Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-German hairdressers unimpressed by players' lockdown cuts

Germany's hairdressers are unimpressed by the latest trims on show in the Bundesliga and have asked the German Football Association (DFB) why the country's players have been taking to the pitch with fresh cuts during a COVID-19 lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 01:24 IST
Soccer-German hairdressers unimpressed by players' lockdown cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's hairdressers are unimpressed by the latest trims on show in the Bundesliga and have asked the German Football Association (DFB) why the country's players have been taking to the pitch with fresh cuts during a COVID-19 lockdown. Hair salons in Germany have been shut since Dec. 16 as part of strict restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an open letter addressed to DFB President Fritz Keller, the German Hairdresser Association said the players' actions encouraged the public to flout health protocols by demanding the same services. "It is with great amazement we noticed that over the last match days of Bundesliga a vast majority of the professional footballers took to the pitch with new haircuts," the association was quoted as saying by ESPN https://www.espn.com/soccer/german-bundesliga/story/4286199/bundesliga-players-need-hair-cutting-hairdresser-associations-call-to-german-fa.

"The discontent with the top styled football pros is growing. They lead to customers calling and asking for work on the side and breaches of the corona regulations like visits at home." The association said it was confident players met professional hairstylists, which was unfair to other hairdressers who have been forced to stop their services and are suffering from the economic impact of the pandemic.

"Freshly cut football stars put an entire branch under pressure," the statement added. "Many hairdressers are threatened in their existence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. pursuing seditious conspiracy cases in 'unprecedented' probe of Capitol riot

The U.S. Justice Department has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 individuals on their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, and investigators are working toward charging people wit...

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart, the worlds biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Bidens election certification.The Arkansas-based company said in light of last w...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends with slight gain as small caps favored

The benchmark SP 500 closed barely higher on Tuesday while shares in smaller companies soared as investors favored more economically sensitive market segments as they bet on a recovery in 2021. U.S. Treasury yields climbed and the small cap...

U.S. widens vaccination eligibility as COVID-19 deaths mount

U.S. federal officials on Tuesday agreed to send states additional coronavirus vaccine doses requested by several governors, as the country tries to ramp up the pace of inoculations with the daily COVID-19 death toll hovering at 3,200.Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021