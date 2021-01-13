Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Travellers can also provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.Airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they dont have proof of a negative test or a prior infection.Testing does not eliminate all risk, CDC Director Robert R Redfield said in a statement.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-01-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 04:16 IST
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Anyone flying to the US will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials have announced.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

COVID is already widespread in the US, with more than 22 million cases reported to date, including more than 375,000 deaths. The new measures are designed to try to prevent travellers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily.

The CDC order is to take effect in about two weeks, on January 26. It requires air passengers to get a COVID-19 test within three days before their flight departs to the U.S., and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline. Travellers can also provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.

Airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they don't have proof of a negative test or a prior infection.

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert R Redfield said in a statement. ''But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations,” he added. IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WWF urges pandemic reset to stop forest loss for harmful food production

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world has lost tropical forest equivalent to the size of California over a 13-year period, green group WWF said on Wednesday, calling for COVID-19 recovery plans to rev...

Global investors call for end to seafarers marooned at sea due to coronavirus

A group of leading investors on Wednesday called for an end to a crisis involving hundreds of thousands of seafarers stuck on ships for many months due to COVID-19, warning that the situation was creating bigger risks every day.About 90 of ...

Half of women put off by macho language in job adverts

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Biased language in some job adverts in Britain deters as many as one in two women from applying, a study said on Wednesday, amid a push to attract more women to male-dominated sector...

Critical care staff suffer trauma and severe anxiety due to COVID-19 - UK study

Nearly half of staff working in intensive care units ICU in England in the COVID-19 pandemic have severe anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, with some reporting feeling theyd be better off dead, according to a study publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021