Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities continue upward march amid positive global cues

Equity benchmark indices logged new all-time highs during early hours on Wednesday with banking and energy stocks clocking substantial gains.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:27 IST
Equities continue upward march amid positive global cues
Bharti Airtel advanced by 5.7 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 598.15 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices logged new all-time highs during early hours on Wednesday with banking and energy stocks clocking substantial gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 166 points or 0.34 per cent at 49,683 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 59 points or 0.4 per cent to 14,622.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.2 per cent and auto by 1.1 per cent. Nifty IT and pharma dipped marginally. Among stocks, Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose by 4.2 per cent to Rs 419.65 per share while ONGC ticked up by 3.5 per cent, IndianOil Corporation by 2.7 per cent and NTPC by 2.1 per cent.

Bharti Airtel advanced by 5.7 per cent to Rs 598.15 per share while State Bank of India and ICICI Bank moved up by 2.9 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. However, Titan, Britannia, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Finance lost marginally.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose tracking modest Wall Street gains as expectations that a vaccine will eventually win the battle against the coronavirus fuelled recovery hopes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.45 per cent while Chinese shares gained by 0.34 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 0.04 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 0.49 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar bounce fades as U.S. yields slip

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as a retreat in U.S. yields sapped momentum from its recent rebound and investors cautiously resumed bets that it can resume sliding. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell more than 6 basis points from...

Female inmate''s execution on hold; 2 more halted over COVID

The US governments plans to carry out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades were on hold Tuesday amid a flurry of legal rulings, and two other executions set for later this week were halted because the inmates teste...

A walk in the park may help mitigate work-related stress

A new study has revealed that working people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities. Work causes so much stress that its become a global public health issue. Stresss impact on mental and p...

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for execution of only woman on federal death row

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a stay on convicted murderer Lisa Montgomerys execution by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, clearing the way for application of the death penalty for the only woman on federal death row in the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021