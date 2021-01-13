Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Civil rights groups demand Google remove Trump's YouTube channel

Jim Steyer, one of the organizers of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign which led over 1,000 advertisers to boycott Facebook in July, said the groups are demanding YouTube take down Trump's verified YouTube channel, which has 2.76 million subscribers. YouTube said late on Tuesday that the company removed new content uploaded to President Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence, and that it barring the uploading of fresh content for a minimum seven days, though the suspension could be extended.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:49 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Civil rights groups demand Google remove Trump's YouTube channel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. civil rights groups will organize an advertiser boycott against Alphabet's YouTube if it does not remove President Donald Trump's channel, the groups told Reuters. Jim Steyer, one of the organizers of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign which led over 1,000 advertisers to boycott Facebook in July, said the groups are demanding YouTube take down Trump's verified YouTube channel, which has 2.76 million subscribers.

YouTube said late on Tuesday that the company removed new content uploaded to President Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence, and that it barring the uploading of fresh content for a minimum seven days, though the suspension could be extended. YouTube described its action as a first "strike". Under its policy a channel would be banned permanently if it incurs three strikes.

Facebook, Twitter and Snap Inc have all blocked Trump after supporters of the president stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, leading to five deaths. Trump's YouTube channel gives him the opportunity to continue spreading false information that the U.S. election was stolen, Steyer said.

On Tuesday, Trump's YouTube channel posted eight new videos, including one in which Trump told reporters "I think Big Tech has made a terrible mistake" by blocking him. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

YouTube has told the groups it is considering the demands but has yet to act, Steyer said. "If YouTube does not agree with us and join the other platforms in banning Trump, we're going to go to the advertisers," he added.

"We join in with our coalition partners and ask that YouTube act decisively to help stop the spread of hate by shutting Trump's account down," said the NAACP in a statement to Reuters. The NAACP, Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change along with Steyer's group Common Sense Media, are among the organizers of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which had recruited major advertisers including Verizon Communications and Unilever to pull their ads from Facebook over hate speech concerns.

Despite the widespread boycott, Facebook posted record revenue during its third quarter but agreed to create a role for a head of civil rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'The Girl on The Train' to hit Netflix in February

Thriller movie The Girl on The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, is now set to release on Netflix on February 26, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller The...

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaouis r...

Africa secures close to 300 million vaccine doses: Official

The African Union has secured close to 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the largest such agreement yet for Africa, a continental official said Tuesday.Nicaise Ndembi, senior science adviser for the Africa Centres for Disease Control an...

Srinagar records minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, lowest in 8 years

The Kashmir Valley reeled under severe cold, with Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recording its lowest minimum temperature in eight years, the Meteorological Department said here on Wednesday.Srinagar recorded a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021