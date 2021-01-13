Woman, son run over by train in UP's Fatehpur

Woman, son run over by train in UP's FatehpurPTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:57 IST
A woman and her five-year-old son were killed, while her daughter was injured after being struck by a train while they were crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place late Tuesday evening in Asti village, they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Ravindra Srivastava said Soni (28), a resident of Asti village, and her son died in the accident. Her daughter was seriously injured, the SHO said.
Soni was on the way to her maternal village of Parshurampur ahead of Makar Sankranti, Srivastava said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the girl is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sabarimala opens for Makaravilakku festival; Chief priest in quarantine
Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti
COVID-19 vaccine will be available in UP near Makar Sankranti: Adityanath
Makara Sankranti: Hyderabad man crafts miniature gold kite, silver face mask
Makar Sankranti: Guj HC nod for govt measures on flying kites