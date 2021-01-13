Left Menu
Kerala gets first Covishield vaccine consignment

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The first consignment of Covidshieldvaccine from Pune-based Serum Insititute of India arrived atthe Cochin international airport here on Wednesday morning tocombat COVID-19, official sources said.

The Go Air flight carrying the vaccine for Ernakulam andKozhikode landed at the airport at 10.35 am, they said.

Special refrigerated vans were arranged to transport thevaccine safely to the respective centres.

Transfer of vaccine boxes from the plane to vans wascompleted in 10 minutes, they said.

The second flight carrying the vaccine is expected toreach Thiruvananthapuram international airport this afternoon.

National Health Mission sources said of the 4.33 lakhdoses of the vaccine, 1,100 would be sent to Mahe, which is anenclave of Puducherry and lies between Kozhikode and Kannurdistricts.

The vaccine will be stored in the Regional vaccinecentres at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode from whereit would be distributed to 133 centres across the state.

While Thiruvananthapuram will receive 1,34,000 doses ofthe vaccine, Ernakulam and Kozhikode will receive 1,80,000 and1,19,500 doses respectively, Health Minister K K Shailaja hassaid.

So far, 3,62,870 people have registered themselves forthe vaccination,which will commence from January 16.

