Delhivery opens two new tech offices, plans expand to 500+ employees

Fulfillment platform for digital commerce Delhivery on Wednesday announced the opening of two new tech offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad in addition to its existing centres in Gurgaon, Goa and Hyderabad (in India) and Seattle (in the United States).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:44 IST
The company has a nationwide network extending beyond 17,500 pin-codes and 2,300 cities.. Image Credit: ANI

Fulfillment platform for digital commerce Delhivery on Wednesday announced the opening of two new tech offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad in addition to its existing centres in Gurgaon, Goa and Hyderabad (in India) and Seattle (in the United States). Currently, at 350-plus, it is also expanding its team to over 500 employees with new recruitments across technology, product and data science functions by the next fiscal.

The latest expansion drive will build on Delhivery's technological leadership in the supply chain domain and further augment its tech and data science capabilities. Kapil Bharati, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, said the fast spread of Covid-19 and initial nationwide lockdowns posed serious challenges and uncertainties in the company's supply chain network.

"Our technology stack acted as a significant differentiator during the time, enabling us to answer critical questions such as what essential and non-essential goods could move where and how." He said the current expansion will ensure that the company stays ahead of the curve with tech and data science being the core business differentiators.

Delhivery provides supply chain services across over 17,500 pin codes in 2,300 cities. It has fulfilled over 85 crore transactions since inception in 2011 and works with over 10,000 direct customers, which include large and small e-commerce participants, small and medium enterprises, and leading enterprises and brands. (ANI)

