L&T bags orders up to Rs 2,500 cr for construction jobs

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Wednesday it has won orders for construction of metallurgical plants besides power transmission and distribution projects in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore. L&T said that its metallurgical and material handling business has got orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas customer and product supply orders from various customers.

"Traction in metal prices gives a good outlook for the business in the near and medium term," it said in a statement. The company has also bagged engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts to construct a 500 kilovolt transmission line in Malaysia.

The proposed overhead line will facilitate power evacuation from an upcoming combined cycle power generating facility in the region, said L&T. (ANI)

