Metro Rail operations on extended stretch on Kanakapura from Thursday

The Namma Metro train servicesfrom Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch on KanakapuraRoad will commence from January 14, Chief Minister B SYediyurappa said here on Wednesday.

''After the successful launch of the train service to theAirport, here is one more step towards easing commuting inBengaluru.

Namma Metro's 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institutestretch of the Green Line will be flagged off on January 14,''the Chief Minister tweeted.

The operations from Yelachenahalli towards Anjanapura onKanakapura had missed many deadlines, though the metro railinfrastructure was in place The metro rail infrastructure was ready for manymonths but the operations could not start.

BMRCL officials said the Chief Minister will flag off thetrain on Thursday, while Minister of State for Housing andUrban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will participate in the eventvirtually.

The extended Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute railway linewill have five stations - Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra,Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Silk Institute.

