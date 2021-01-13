Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8 pc to Rs 2,968 cr

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:20 IST
Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8 pc to Rs 2,968 cr
Wipro Limited Image Credit: ANI

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro. Its revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to Rs 15,670 crore from Rs 15,470.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J&J likely to apply for EU approval for COVID vaccine in February -lawmaker

U.S. firm Johnson Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced during our EU lawmakers group meeting this mor...

India, Turkmenistan agree to deepen cooperation in UN, multilateral arena

India and Turkmenistan on Wednesday reviewed bilateral ties and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena.The 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations were held between India and Turkmenistan through virtual mode.The I...

Lt Governor, CM,leaders extend Pongal greetings to the people

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders ofpolitical parties on Wedneday extended Pongal greetings to thepeople of the Union Territory.In her message,Bedi said she wished that the new beginningof Thai m...

'One school, One IAS' programme to launched to demolish notion that civil services only for elite

An institutehelmed by top academicsand retired IAS and IPS officers in Kerala is organising anambitious programme calledOneSchool One IAS, seeking todemolish the general notion that civil services are for theelite class alone. Kerala Govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021