Terabite Ekarts launches electric cart Tera Dosa for street food vendors

Electric food carts start-up Terabite Ekarts on Wednesday launched its first electric cart 'Tera Dosa' targeting street food vendors.

The street carts which are available for pre-orders on the company's website, are equipped with high-tech, aesthetically-engineered modular design and are affordable for a turnkey solution with the global supply chain support, the company said.

Founded last year, the Bengaluru-based start-up has a capacity to produce 8,000-10,000 electric carts by 2021, it said in a statement.

The manufacturing, which is outsourced, can be scaled up as per the requirements, it said.

Terabite Ekarts co-founder Bunisha Khajamohideen said, ''We are thrilled to launch the electric carts in the market to disrupt street food commerce by offering smart food carts and help street vendors to practise organised and hygienic ways of street vending.'' Khajamohideen added that the company looks forward to creating a benchmark in the industry with at least over 50 different food-specific customisations.

Terabite innovates e-Kart variants best suited for the chosen brand of street food concept and integrated with solutions for sales, tracking, geo-fencing, compliance, and data analytics by breaking the routine, it said.

Terabite's electric food cart concept in one-of-its-kind initiative that targets global street food commerce, the company said.

In India, there are around 12-15 million street vendors. They can be encouraged to adopt this smart food variant through various subsidy programmes, concept, and social-driven programmes with the government and CSR support, according to the statement.

''In the next five year, we target 10 lakh street karts on road, which is a broader scope,'' said the company.

