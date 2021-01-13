Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Airtel shares close over 2 pc higher

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:47 IST
Bharti Airtel shares close over 2 pc higher
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday closed over 2 per cent higher after the company said it has received approvals for relevant downstream investments post FDI nod from the Department of Telecommunications.

Bharti Airtel further said it is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 per cent with immediate effect.

The stock, which jumped 6.37 per cent to Rs 601.80 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 578.25, a gain of 2.21 per cent.

On the NSE, it gained 1.86 per cent to close at Rs 576.30.

In traded volume terms, 30.64 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 8.36 crore units on the NSE during the day.

''Further to our intimation dated January 21, 2020, we wish to inform you that in compliance with the FDI approval dated January 20, 2020, granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications, the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments.

''Accordingly, the company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 per cent with immediate effect,'' Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC claims govt vehicles being scrapped in violation of guidelines

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea which has claimed that they were disposing of end-of-life vehicles in contravention of the guidelines.Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to th...

Five persons injured in wild boar attack in Odisha

Five people,including a woman, were injured on Wednesday when wild boarsattacked them at a village in Kendrapara district, officialssaid.The incident took place at Ishwarpur village nearBhitarkanika National Park.The animals might have snea...

Estonian opposition asked to step in after PM quits over scandal

Estonias president on Wednesday asked the leader of the opposition centre-right Reform Party, Kaja Kallas, to form the next government after Prime Minister Juri Ratas resigned over an inquiry into a property development. Kallas, whose party...

Sterling hits 7-week high vs euro after BoE dismisses negative rates

Sterling hit a seven-week high against the euro on Wednesday, building on gains during the previous session when the Bank of Englands governor dismissed negative rates, while optimism over the pace of Britains vaccination rollout also offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021