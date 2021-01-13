Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF completes reviews of CAR's arrangement under Extended Credit Facility

Completion of the reviews enables the disbursement of SDR 23.87 million, about US$ 34.4million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 35.8 million, about US$ 51.6million.

IMF | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:11 IST
IMF completes reviews of CAR's arrangement under Extended Credit Facility
CAR’s ECF arrangement was originally approved by the Executive Board on December 20, 2019, for SDR 83.55 million, about US$ 115.1 million, or 75 percent of the Central African Republic’s quota in the Fund. Image Credit: ANI

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first and second reviews of the Central African Republic's (CAR) economic and financial program supported by an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. Completion of the reviews enables the disbursement of SDR 23.87 million, about US$ 34.4million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 35.8 million, about US$ 51.6million.

In completing the two reviews, the Executive Board also approved the authorities' request for waiver of non-observance of performance criteria.

CAR's ECF arrangement was originally approved by the Executive Board on December 20, 2019, for SDR 83.55 million, about US$ 115.1 million, or 75 percent of the Central African Republic's quota in the Fund.

The IMF-supported program aims to maintain macroeconomic stability, strengthen administrative capacity, governance and the business climate, and address the country's protracted balance of payment needs.

Following the Executive Board discussion on CAR, Mr Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on C.A.R.'s economy but appears to be somewhat contained. Performance under the ECF arrangement has been adversely affected by the pandemic and early policy and reform shortfalls. Program implementation has, however, improved over recent months, during which the authorities focused on ensuring that emergency donor financing is efficiently and transparently used to fight the pandemic and alleviate its impact on the most vulnerable. Substantial progress was also made in implementing structural reforms.

"Looking ahead, the authorities will pursue their efforts to support the economic recovery and make progress toward poverty reduction. They aim to prioritize social spending, improve domestic revenue mobilization, consolidating the single treasury account, and enhance public sector supervision. They will also implement reforms to strengthen governance and the business climate, including through the submission to parliament of a new anti-corruption law and the publication of public procurement contracts.

"Continued financial and technical support from development partners remains critical to the program's success. Given its high risk of debt distress and limited revenue base, C.A.R. will have to continue to rely heavily on grant financing for its most pressing spending needs.

"C.A.R.'s program will continue to be supported by the implementation of policies and reforms by the CEMAC regional institutions, which notably aim at supporting an increase in regional net foreign assets."

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Corbett Tiger Reserve management model best for all tiger reserves in India: Rudy

National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA member and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Wednesday said he recommends the Corbett Tiger Reserve management model as the best for all tiger reserves in the country.He said the recommendation, based on...

Fundamentals, flows, macros drove equity markets in 2020: Nilesh Shah

Fundamentals, FPI inflows and macroeconomic factors drove the Indian equity markets in 2020, while strong corporate earnings and positive news on the COVID-19 vaccines front would support the bourses in 2021, Kotak AMC Managing Director Nil...

Lockdown starting to have an effect, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday tougher restrictions brought in last week were starting to have an effect on the spread of COVID in some parts of the country, cautioning that it was still early days.What we are now se...

Plea in HC claims govt vehicles being scrapped in violation of guidelines

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea which has claimed that they were disposing of end-of-life vehicles in contravention of the guidelines.Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021