Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro clocks 21 pc consolidated profit in Q3

Software services firm, Wipro Limited posted 21 per cent surge in consolidated net profit for the October-December (third) quarter of 2020-21, a company statement revealed.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:28 IST
Wipro clocks 21 pc consolidated profit in Q3
Wipro Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Software services firm, Wipro Limited posted 21 per cent surge in consolidated net profit for the October-December (third) quarter of 2020-21, a company statement revealed. The consolidated net profit for the third quater of FY21 was at Rs 2,968 crore compared to Rs 2,456 crore clocked during the corresponding quarter in FY20.

Consolidated revenue for the Q3 FY21 was at Rs 15,670 crore compared to Rs 15,470 crore clocked in the Q3 FY20. Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, "Wipro has delivered a second consecutive quarter of strong performance on order booking, revenue and margins. Five of our sectors grew over 4 per cent sequentially. We closed our largest ever deal win in Continental Europe. The demand environment is steadily improving, especially for digital transformation, digital operations, and cloud services. I am also pleased to share with you that we have moved into our new organization structure and are stabilizing quickly."

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, "Our margins are now at a 22 quarters high. The expansion was led by improved revenue growth trajectory and excellence in operations with several metrics at an all-time high. Our Operating Cash Flows grew by 45 per cent YoY with a significant improvement in outstanding receivables." Regarding the outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, Wipro said in the statement, "We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,102 million to $2,143 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Religious order apologises for mass grave at Irish Mother and Baby home

The religious order that ran a care home for unmarried mothers in the Irish town of Tuam where the remains of hundreds of infants were found in a mass grave has apologised for the treatment of those in its care. A government-commissioned re...

Delhi teachers threaten not to help in vaccination drive over pending salary for 5-months

The Municipal Corporation Teachers Association in Delhi on Wednesday appealed the state and the Union government to release the pending five-month salary to the employees, said Vibha Singh, Senior Vice-President of the association. We haven...

Young man arrested for sodomy in Muzaffarnagar

A young man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a boy in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.According to a complaint filed by the 10-year-old boys family, he was taken to a field by the accused and sodo...

J&J likely to seek EU approval for COVID-19 vaccine in February -lawmaker

U.S. firm Johnson Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.Clinical data of the vaccine, which Johnson Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021