MP signs pact with Kerala to replicate Responsible Tourism

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI): Kerala's pioneeringResponsible Tourism (RT) initiative will be emulated by MadhyaPradesh and the MoU for implementation of the model, whichinvolves local communities and makes tourism a tool for ruraldevelopment, was inked on Wednesday.

The two states signed a joint declaration under whichKerala will extend a series of services under a 16-pointprogramme.

The MoUs were exchanged at a function attended by TourismMinister Kadakampally Surendran and his Madhya Pradeshcounterpart Usha Thakur.

Surendran said Responsible Tourism is the ''only tool forsustainable development of tourism'' as it creates betterplaces for people to live in and visit.

''RT takes the responsibility of the economic well-beingof society. It ensures social and cultural stability besidesenvironmental protection,'' he noted, terming the pact as'another milestone' for Kerala Tourism and its RT Mission.

Surendran said Kerala did not have a practical model tofollow or replicate when it launched RT.

Today, the Mission has more than 20,000 units, comprisingsmall-scale entrepreneurs, artists, craftspeople, traditionalworkers, farmers and other service providers.

''They are local communities at the grassroots, linkeddirectly or indirectly with tourism,'' he added.

''The RT Missions projects earned Kerala's tourist mapseveral micro destinations. It has, during its function sinceOctober 2017, generated an income of Rs 35 crore amiddisruptions due to Nipah,two floods and now COVID-19,''he said.

Thakur said she was overwhelmed by the way the tradition,culture and heritage of Kerala is being preserved here.

She pointed out that with the help of RT Mission ofKerala, the rustic beauty, life and heritage of Madhya Pradeshcould be highlighted on the world tourism map.

''There are several tribes like Bhil, Sahariya and Gondliving in our state and we want to showcase their traditionalvalue, attire and food habits to the entire country andoutside world with Keralas assistance.

India is a country of villages and its soul lies in thevillages.

We want to show it to the world with your cooperation,''she added.

Kerala Tourism Secretary Rani George said the success ofRT in Kerala has always been the public-private partnership.

''Community should be benefited and empowered through RT.

So its high time other states thought about embracing RT,''she said, adding that a team from Kerala will be visitingMadhya Pradesh as part of this collaboration.

Kerala Tourism DirectorP Bala Kiran said the MoU withMadhya Pradesh marks a new progress for Kerala in the RTsector.

Kerala RT Mission coordinator K Rupeshkumar said MadhyaPradesh can become a champion in the RT sector with thesupport of Kerala, which has already set a model in RT in theworld.

Sonia Meena, Deputy Secretary and Additional ManagingDirector of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, gave a presentationon the proposed RT activities in the central Indian state.

In the next one week, a 13-member team from Bhopal, ledby Thakur, will tour different parts of Kerala to gatherfirst-hand knowledge about RT in the state.

The MoU entrusts Kerala RT Mission with the task ofimplementing RT projects in Madhya Pradesh in ways that suitthat state.

Kerala will help MP chart its RT master plan, ready thehuman resources to implement the project andconduct trainingprojects and help in gradation of hotels, resorts and homestays, form tourism clubs and restrooms on lines of KeralasRT, among others.

