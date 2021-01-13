Manipur CM receives COVID-19 vaccine at airport, 8,476 health workers to be inoculated in phases

Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh on Wednesday received the Covishield vaccine at BirTikendrajit International Airport here, shortly after a planecarrying 54,000 doses reached the northeastern state.

Singh said the first phase of vaccination for healthworkers would begin on January 16 along with the rest ofIndia.

A total of 8,476 health workers will be administeredthe shots at 10 places, including the Jawaharlal NehruInstitute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute ofMedical Sciences (RIMS), District Headquarters ofChurachandpur, Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel and Bishnupur, hetold reporters.

Singh said the state has 39,991 health workers, whowill receive the vaccine at 246 dedicated centres in phases.

India's drive against COVID-19 gathered momentum onWednesday with similar cargo arriving in airports across thecountry.

While the Serum Institute of India moved about 56 lakhdoses of Covishield to 13 cities, Hyderabad-based BharatBiotech said it had successfully transported the indigenousCovaxin, developed in collaboration with the ICMR and theNational Institute of Virology, to 11 cities.

It said it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Centre.

