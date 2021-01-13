Pune district receives 1.13 lakh doses of Covishield

Pune district received over 1.13lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus onWednesday, officials said.

The transportation of the vaccine, manufactured atSerum Institute of India (SII) here, began on Tuesday morning.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said all thepreparations are completed as inoculation drive will begin onJanuary 16.

The number of inoculation centres in Pune has beenbrought down to 39 from 55 as planned earlier, an officialsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)